LOS ANGELES:- Ben Affleck is ‘’working on himself’’ and ‘’focusing on his family’’ after completing his stint in rehab in March. The ‘Live By Night’ actor - who has three children Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, five, with his estranged wife Jennifer Garner - revealed in March he had completed treatment for alcohol addiction, and sources now say the star is now ‘’focusing on [his] family’’ and working toward becoming a better person. An insider said: ‘’[He’s] doing well. These two [Ben and Jennifer] consistently work on their relationship.–GN

While addiction can take a toll on a family, Jen was a true constant and - along with his friends - really helped encourage to seek extra support. Ben is focusing on family and working on himself.’’