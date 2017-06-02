LOS ANGELES - Nicole Kidman would rather have a phone conversation with someone than send a text message.

The 49-year-old actress and her country singer husband are ‘’old school’’ in their approach to communication, and when she’s away working, she’d far rather keep in touch with her friends and family with a phone call instead of a message. Asked how she keeps up with people when she’s working, she said: ‘’I call. People text, and then I text back, ‘Just call me.’ I like the voice. Keith and I don’t ever text. We call.’’

The ‘Big Little Lies’ actress - who has kids Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and Sunday, nine, and Faith, six, with Keith - has a ‘’very, very tight’’ bond with her family and loves having time off to ‘’hang’’ with them.

She told the new issue of InStyle magazine: ‘’On weekends, we just hang - wake up, get the paper. We eat together as a family, breakfast and dinner always. We’re very, very tight. It’s how I was raised. It’s what I know. ‘’

Nicole turns 50 this summer, and while she’s planning a relaxing family day, her best friend, actress Naomi Watts, is keen for her to have a party.

Discussing her plans for the big day, she said: ‘’Keith and I might go on a hike with the girls. Or just go to the beach, swim, and be together. Naomi is trying to get me to have a party. I’ll probably go to Australia and see her and my mom.’’

When she does have to travel, the ‘Beguiled’ actress always takes her own pillow with her.

She said: ‘’I’ll always choose a night flight. I kind of bed down. I put on my jammies. I change the time. I’ve read all those things about how to combat jet lag-in your magazine!I even travel with my own pillow. My comfort thing is my own pillow, like a baby. I’ve got baby qualities.’’

