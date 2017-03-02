Karachi-Pakistan’s premier entertainment network, HUM Network is proud to announce dates of the 14th QMobile HUM Bridal Couture Week. The country’s biggest bridal fashion extravaganza will dazzle Karachi from 31st March to 2nd of April 2017.

BCW, since its inception, has established itself as a number one choice for both established and burgeoning fashion designers to showcase their latest bridal collections on the runway. Over the years it has provided a platform not only for Pakistan’s prominent designers but has also given the aspiring and emerging talent in our country an opportunity to stand side by side these fashion gurus. With HUM’s ever increasing global reach, QHBCW has now become the only preferred platform for bridal fashion and jewellery designers to promote and exhibit their wares to local and foreign buyers.

Held twice a year, Bridal Couture Week was pioneered by HUM Network seven years ago with the objective of promoting Pakistan’s bridal industry.

The grand bridal show has now become the most eagerly awaited event of the fashion industry, and has continued to exceed expectations with each passing show.

Names of participating designers, jewellery designers, make-up artists and other details will be announced soon.