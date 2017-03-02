LOS ANGELES-Britney Spears designed her new fragrance Fantasy in Bloom to empower women and to help her feel closer with her fans.

The 35-year-old singer has launched her latest perfume titled Fantasy in Bloom, and the star has revealed she ‘’loves’’ making new scents because she believes her beauty products make women feel ‘’hot, strong and confident’’ and help her to connect with her supporters. Speaking about her latest venture to E! News, the blonde beauty said: ‘’I love creating fragrances, and find inspiration everywhere. I love helping women feel hot, strong and confident, and I think my fragrances really reflect that. Each scent is a way for me to connect with my fans.

‘’I love flowers, they always brighten my day and make it feel special. Fantasy in Bloom makes me feel like I’m smelling a gorgeous bouquet.’’

Although Britney has released a number of beauty products she still holds a soft spot in her heart for her debut fragrance Fantasy, which was released in 2005, because it depicts her ‘’feminine side’’.

She explained: ‘’For me, the original Fantasy is special because it expresses my feminine side, as well as my fun side. Fantasy makes women feel empowered, flirtatious.’’

But the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker ‘’always’’ changes the perfumes she wears depending on her mood, and she will ‘’never’’ leave her house without a few sprays.

Speaking about her beauty choices, she said: ‘’I love wearing perfume! I’m always changing up my scents, depending on how I’m feeling. I like to choose the fragrance that matches my mood and whatever vibe I want to give.

‘’I never forget perfume before I run out the door.’’

The ‘Crossroads’ actress has developed a ‘’super simple’’ daily beauty routine because of her hectic schedule, which sees her ‘’running around’’ after her sons Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10.

She explained: ‘’My beauty routine is super simple. I’m always outside running around with my boys, so I make sure to protect my skin with sunscreen.’’