Internet is going crazy over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his style.

Trudeau's photos from his youth are breaking the internet and have gone viral overnight.

Late Wednesday night, pictures of the fashionable PM surfaced on the Internet, wherein he looks rugged, nothing-bothers-me careless, and – in a few cases – very shirtless.

The Internet, as always, is having a meltdown, just like it did when Ivanka Trump met him, images focusing on his posterior circulated online, and countless other occasions.