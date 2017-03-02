LAHORE-Noor By Saadia Asad’s spring/ summer 2017 collection titled as Dastaan-e-Noor to launch in their flagship store and nationwide in all leading retail stores on the 2nd of March, 2017.

The collection promises to be not only unique in terms of its design aesthetics but also has a greater cause associated to it, this year Saadia Asad joins hands with Cancer Care Hospital and Research Center , a percentage of sales from this collection will be donated to the cancer patients. Cancer Care Hospital and Research Center aims to provide a standard of care to cancer patients especially to poor, non-affording, under-privileged cancer patients without any discrimination, appreciating the broad principle of human rights that every human being has a right to medical care and no one is to be denied access to available resources.

Dastaan-e-Noor, Luxury Lawn collection by Saadia Asad takes inspirations from different botanical elements from all around the world with a fusion modern jewel ornaments. The collection consists of 16 distinct designs and each design holds its own story. The design details highlight beautiful layering of bold patterns with a modern twist to it. With vibrant silk and chiffon dupattas, embroidered add-ons and patches in the most perfect summer colors, the collection has all the oomph of luxury wear and the practicality of lawn.