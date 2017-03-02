LOS ANGELES-Gigi Hadid’s second collection with Tommy Hilfiger, titled Tommy x Gigi, was designed based on her various moods.

The 21-year-old model who recently released her Tommy x Gigi Spring/Summer 2017 capsule last month and the catwalk icon wanted to capture a ‘’different part’’ of her style and her temperament in every garment she created.

Speaking about her latest venture to The Daily Telegraph newspaper, the blonde beauty said: ‘’With each piece I tried to capture a different part of my style. One day I wake up feeling like a tomboy, another day a girly-girl, or more sporty or preppy. I tried to do a piece for each one of my moods. ‘’

And the fashion muse - who has starred in a number of campaigns for prestigious fashion houses including Balmain, Elie Saab and Marc Jacobs - prides herself in being a ‘’pleasant person’’ who people want to work with, and the star is surprised by her success. She explained: ‘’Being a pleasant person in general, then more opportunities come to you. Half the stuff I’ve done in the last few years I never would’ve dreamed of.’’

Gigi loves working closely with her younger sister Bella, 20, as the pair have graced the Victoria’s Secret runway together for their fashion show last year and starred in the Fendi campaign together, but she knows it isn’t ‘’normal’’ to work with your siblings. She said: ‘’It’s amazing to have family in such close proximity in the industry, I can look across the room through all the craziness and have that sense of home, but I realise that it’s not normal. I feel very lucky.’’

Although Gigi is ‘’very protective’’ of the brunette beauty she tried to ‘’play it cool’’ and not overwhelm Bella too much so she can learn.

She said: ‘’’m very protective, but I try to play it cool. I try not to one on top of her because I know that I learnt a lot of the best things in the first couple of years on my own.’’