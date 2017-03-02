LOS ANGELES:- Hollywood star Jason Statham Skypes his dogs every day, according to his fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The 49-year-old actor is perceived to be among the toughest men in Hollywood - but his fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has debunked the myth, revealing he can’t bear to be apart from his pet pooches. Rosie shared: ‘’Everyone thinks he’s like some kind of meathead. For me, I’m like, I only know him as being hilarious. I know a totally different side of him.



He’s really playful.’’ Asked whether he Skypes their pets, the blonde beauty said: ‘’Every day. It’s like a little family. Everybody gets to say hi.’’ And despite the glitz and glamour that surround the British duo in Los Angeles, Rosie insisted the couple still enjoy the simple things in life. Asked how they like to fill their spare time, she told C Magazine: ‘’To be honest with you, whenever J and I are just at home together, making dinner and watching a movie with the dogs around, or sitting in the garden.’’