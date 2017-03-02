LAHORE-Pakistan’s premier luxury designer Khadijah Shah of Élan proudly announced the launch of spring/summer voile collection, Élan Lawn, with the reveal of its first look. Scheduled to launch on 18th March 2017 in over 25 cities across Pakistan and internationally through the brand’s e-store, the first look of Élan Lawn 2017 is set against the backdrop of beautiful Spain, with international models Gigi Jeon and Albina Kireeva.

Indeed, this campaign sets another precedent in the course of Pakistan’s lawn evolution as its the first time ever that a Pakistani Brand will be featuring upcoming Asian model - Gigi Jeon, who has been featured in ubiquitous international campaigns for Zara, Rochas and Body Shop to name a few and walked the ramp for Louis Vuitton and Rochas. The campaign has been beautifully captured by Nadir Firoz Khan with Hair by Victoria’s Secret hair-stylist Harlem Alexander and make-up by international artist Pia Rudd.