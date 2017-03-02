The Event:

To get us summer-ready and stocking our wardrobes with some hued prints, the trouper Erum Kamal launched volume I of the much awaited So Kamal lawn collection here in Lahore, in collaboration with one of Pakistan’s top textile Industry Kamal Textiles Ltd. The launch event was an exclusive one attended by family, friends and selected journalists and bloggers.

At the event, apart from the preview of the exquisite collection, the delectable confectioneries with refreshing mint margarita were served. The PR as well as the management of the launch was without a glitch done by none other than the brilliant Shanzaay Sheikh.

The collection:

This year, we witnessed dappled hues having dominance in the prints. The colour palette seemed to be rightly inspired by thick forests and deep seas. Blended with summery yellows and whites, all the designs threw a fresh feeler. So, there is something for everyone in the store.

The wide range of category consists of Classic & Premium three Piece suits, two Piece paired with dupatta and printed trousers and Single Kurtis align in lawn, silk, chiffon and cotton fabric which made it ideal for the stingy summer season.

The soft and fine material with lace finished borders of most of the designs gave them such a done look that could be worn formally as well. The best thing to observer was, a pocket friendly collection being so intricately designed. The beautifully planned two-piece outfit was between PKR 2500-3000. The three-piece designs with beautiful details of stones, beads, embroideries, pom-poms and laces were around PKR 5000.

A 'branded' collection not being too pricey is quite a welcoming sign of summers. We hope other hi end brands also introduce their collections user-friendly, especially pocket friendly. Not naming any hi-end brand, I just want to say that some designers should know by now, that the consumers are smart enough to recognise that prices arise purely 'to increase the appeal’. People are also advised to be aware of such artificial price hikers.