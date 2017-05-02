CALIFORNIA:-Zac Efron looks to Steve McQueen and Michael Jackson for fashion inspiration. The ‘Baywatch’ star also thought the late king of pop, Michael Jackson was ‘’crazily stylish’’. He said: ‘’Steve McQueen, he’s my number one (style icon), he’s just classic and cool and never tries too hard. ‘’But on the other hand, I also love Michael Jackson. He was so crazily stylish, have you seen his clothes on stage? Unbelievable.’’ The 29-year-old actor - who is the face of a new Hugo Boss fragrance campaign - likes to rock a bomber jacket on his days off and he lives in black t-shirts.



He told fashionbeans.com: ‘’On my days off, I’m usually working on something anyway, how sad is that? So it’s pretty much what I always wear - jeans, a bomber, a T-shirt,’’ he smiled. I haven’t worn a tracksuit for, like, two-and-a-half years, but this year I’m going to take a break and chill out in one for sure. ‘’It might sound boring, but I really do live in black T-shirts. My life can be quite hectic, but with black T-shirts, I can run in them, but they’re classy enough to go somewhere cool or to go to a meeting in. I own dozens.’’