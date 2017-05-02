SHANGHAI-China’s box office sales grew at their fastest pace in over a year in April, driven by the US action movie “The Fate of the Furious”, the eighth instalment of the high-octane fast car franchise.

Monthly ticket sales jumped nearly 57 percent from the same period a year ago to 4.9 billion yuan ($707.5 million), data from box office tracker EntGroup showed, the largest monthly growth since February last year. China’s box office, a magnet for Hollywood producers, saw growth stall last year amid a crackdown on subsidies and a weak slate of movies. Ticket sales grew under 4 percent in 2016, down sharply from around 50-percent growth the year before. After a stronger start this year, China ticket sales slid again in February and March. The sharp April rise came on the back of the latest outing from Universal’s hugely-popular Fast and Furious franchise.