According to Hindustan Times, Indian actress Kajol shared her side of the story on Twitter after a video that suggested she ate ‘beef’ with her friends at lunch went viral. She explained that the dish in the video was made from buffalo meat and not beef (cow meat).

The 42-year-old actor said she understands that this is a sensitive matter which might hurt religious sentiments, which is why she decided to clarify.





In the video posted Sunday on Facebook by Kajol, she was seen being served ‘beef pepper water with dry lentils and dry beef’ by her friend Ryan Stephen.

24 out of 29 states in India, like Maharashtra and UP, currently have various regulations prohibiting either the slaughter or sale of cows.