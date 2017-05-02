Potterheads know that one of the most wrenching scenes in the entire series was the Battle of Hogwarts, the fatal incident in the seventh book that resulted in the deaths of several beloved characters. It took place 19 years ago on May 2, 1998.

According to Marie Claire, for the past two years, J.K. Rowling has honored the anniversary of the battle by apologizing for killing off one character per year.

In 2015, she caused a minor internet meltdown by apologizing for taking Fred Weasley's life.

Today I would just like to say: I'm really sorry about Fred. *Bows head in acceptance of your reasonable ire* — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2015

(Sorry, I'm legit on the verge of tearing up while typing this. Fred's death was the worst in the whole series, don't @ me.)

And in 2016, she apologized for killing off Remus Lupin. She even admitted she cried over the decision, which left his son Teddy an orphan.

Today I would just like to say: I'm really sorry about Fred. *Bows head in acceptance of your reasonable ire* — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2015

So this year, when a fan asked if Jo had made any more apologies...

Has @jk_rowling already apologized for another death? — Mark Joshua Bricenio (@mjmbricenio) May 2, 2017

She stepped up to the plate.

In case the police are reading my notifications, there's a Battle of Hogwarts anniversary tradition going on. I am not on a murder spree. https://t.co/urrUYAMe72 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2017

Get ready for this: She said sorry for killing off Severus Snape.

OK, here it is. Please don't start flame wars over it, but this year I'd like to apologise for killing (whispers)... Snape. *runs for cover* — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2017

This is a BIG reveal because Snape was one of the most controversial figures at Hogwarts. His legacy was complicated—he tormented Harry and his friends for years, but ultimately, Harry came to respect him so much, he even gave one of his sons the middle name Severus in his honor.

In response to Jo's tweet, some fans came to Snape's defense.

@jk_rowling It made sense for the story. We love him so much... pic.twitter.com/WrYizZ9M54 — Nick (@NickEllis) May 2, 2017

@kimcarlton_ @NickEllis @halseysreid @jk_rowling Also physically and verbally abused like more than half his students and traumatized both Neville and Hermione & was a literally Death Eater — Kai Bishop (@KaiInMotion) May 2, 2017

But not everyone was on the Snape train.

@NickEllis @halseysreid @jk_rowling He also bullied Harry and tried to make his school life hell just because he was petty and bitter??? — Kim (@kimcarlton_) May 2, 2017

And others made demands for future apologies.

Will Jo continue this tradition next year and beyond? To borrow a phrase from Snape, I only hope the answer is...