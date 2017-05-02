Potterheads know that one of the most wrenching scenes in the entire series was the Battle of Hogwarts, the fatal incident in the seventh book that resulted in the deaths of several beloved characters. It took place 19 years ago on May 2, 1998.

According to Marie Claire, for the past two years, J.K. Rowling has honored the anniversary of the battle by apologizing for killing off one character per year.

In 2015, she caused a minor internet meltdown by apologizing for taking Fred Weasley's life.

(Sorry, I'm legit on the verge of tearing up while typing this. Fred's death was the worst in the whole series, don't @ me.)

And in 2016, she apologized for killing off Remus Lupin. She even admitted she cried over the decision, which left his son Teddy an orphan.

So this year, when a fan asked if Jo had made any more apologies...

She stepped up to the plate.

Get ready for this: She said sorry for killing off Severus Snape.

This is a BIG reveal because Snape was one of the most controversial figures at Hogwarts. His legacy was complicated—he tormented Harry and his friends for years, but ultimately, Harry came to respect him so much, he even gave one of his sons the middle name Severus in his honor.

In response to Jo's tweet, some fans came to Snape's defense.

But not everyone was on the Snape train.

And others made demands for future apologies.

Will Jo continue this tradition next year and beyond? To borrow a phrase from Snape, I only hope the answer is...