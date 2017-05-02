TC-New York City-Kanye West has decided to snub the 2017 Met Gala in favour of looking after his children leaving wife Kim Kardashian West to ‘’fly solo’’.

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ beauty will reportedly not have the ‘Famous’ rapper there for support at the annual bash, which gets underway in New York City Monday evening, as he is still weary of attending public events following his stint in hospital for exhaustion in November.

The 39-year-old musician will instead be looking after his and the 36-year-old reality star’s three-year-old daughter North and seven-month-old son Saint at their Los Angeles pad.

A source told PEOPLE magazine: ‘’Kanye West will not be attending the Met Ball tomorrow.

‘’Kim will be flying solo. He’s still very much enjoying his time off from public events. ‘’He’ll be staying back in L.A. with their kids. ‘’Everything is great with him and Kim and he’s supportive of her going solo.’’ It is the first time the pair haven’t attended the star-studded bash together since they made their debut in 2013. Last year the couple rocked matching silvery outfits.

The metallic dress Kim wore was actually a combination of two Balmain gowns created by Olivier Rousteing and fitted the party’s Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology theme perfectly. Kanye revealed at the time: ‘’Thank you Olivier for making 4 dresses for Kim to choose from which we chopped 2 in half (sic)’’

Meanwhile, Kim recently admitted her ‘’heart dropped’’ when she found out Kanye had been hospitalised after a breakdown.

She said: ‘’I get a call from one of Kanye’s friends and my heart drops. They’re not telling me anything and I am so scared and I don’t know what to do. He’s crying on the phone to me and he wouldn’t say what’s wrong and I’m like, ‘Tell me what’s wrong.’ I just don’t know what to do.’’