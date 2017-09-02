Karachi - One of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, Na Maloom Afraad 2, had its premiere on yesterday at Nueplex cinema. The premiere was attended by the star-studded cast of the movie which included Fahad Mustafa, Javed Sheikh, Urwa Hocane, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Hania Amir and Marina Khan.

The premiere was attended by the top celebrities and socialites as well as selected members of the media. The movie is going to be released on 1st September by Urdu1 Pictures, and has been produced by Filmwala Productions and Excellency Films.

The movie has been directed by Nabeel Qureshi and the script has been written by Fizza A.Meerza and Nabeel Qureshi. The duo had earlier helmed hits like Na Maloom Afraad and Actor In Law. Urdu1 is the TV Media partner and the movie’s marketing and distribution will be handled by Urdu1 Pictures and Filmwala Pictures.

As the sequel to 2014’s Na Maloom Afraad, Na Maloom Afraad 2 brought back the montage of actors that were featured in the first part. Fahad Mustafa, Javed Sheikh, Mohsin Abbas Haider and Urwa Hocane were seen together again and joining them will be Hania Amir and Marina Khan.

The movie has been shot in Cape Town and Karachi, narrating the story how the trio of Na Maloom Afraad meets again in Cape Town and the adventures that then follows. The movie’s duration is a little over2 hours.

Nabeel Qureshi said, “We have come back with the original cast but with a new concept. It’s a very interesting story with a lot of satire and comedy that we hope will appeal to audiences,” he said.

Na Maloom Afraad 2’s producer and co-scriptwriter Fizza A. Meerza said, “While writing the sequel we never really referred to the first part and yet, when the script was completed, everything gelled in magically. Viewers will be able to draw connections with the first story and they will enjoy seeing Javed Sheikh, Mohsin Abbas Haider and Fahad Mustafa together again. The actors slipped into their roles with complete ease and their chemistry is fascinating. Also, we made the decision to shoot in an international locale not just because it fit well into our storyline but also because it gave our cast and crew the chance to gain exposure to a professional environment on a global level,” she said.