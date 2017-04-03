Faizan Javed

KARACHI

The Day2 of Bridal Couture Week started with celebrities on the ramp showcasing the latest bridal season collection. This year many upcoming designers are showcasing their collections establishing the fact that Pakistani fashion is becoming more innovative in both men’s and women’s wear.

From fashion stalwarts to promising new age designers, the second day was high on star power and glitz. During the fashion week all the models and showstoppers were styled by Sweet Touch and all the beauty products used were by Kryolan and hair products by Framesi.

The 2nd day of QHBCW17 began with Amina Yasmeen by Mansoor Akram’s Bridal/Formal Couture ’17. The collection was all about going back to black and forayed into his love for everything black and gold through structured lines. Keeping the colour palette restricted to mainly black with hints of gold the collection aimed at being a conceptual contemporary between mix western and Pakistani clothing. The gorgeous Gia Ali and stunning Sanam Chaudhry walked the ramp for the designer.

Followed by Ayesha and Usman Qamar’s collection titled ‘Enchanted Garden’ the colour combo were quite endearing and the fabric employed by designer spoke of quality. Designer emphasized on the cuts resulting in a bridal presentation. The designer opted for pretty shades like pink and red speckled with gold embellishments. Faika Karim was third to present her collection on runway. The wedding chronicle by the designer was a visual extravaganza and a must watch for ever bride-to-be. The colour palette had all the usual –reds, pink, rust and even a statement of blacks. Ghana Ali and the gorgeous Aizah Khan show stopped for FaikaKarim. Show one concluded with Umsha by Uzma Babar. The collection was all about intense luminous colours, traditional handicraft, modern application, gata and gold embellishment. The colour pallete featured muted gold, silvers, brown and green with classic farshi ghararas, chic peplums, lengha choli and arrangement of diverse cuts and textures. Zhalay Sarhadi, Syra Sheroz and Mansha Pasha were showstoppers for the brand.

Fahad Hussayn charmed the audience by opening the show2 and stole the show with his collection titled ‘Dara Shikoh aur Sunehri Churail’. Parrot green embroidered choli paired with pink and white Sharara was indeed a wow moment and worthy to watch. Mehwish Hayat and AzfarHussain were showstoppers for the designer. Mehwish Hayat ensemble was heavily embellished in gold threadwork in an intricate Mughal inspired pattern. Last but not least Qmobile star Ahmad Sultan’s the collection had a lot of gold on the colours. There was a diversity of silhouettes all of which came together to reinvent the classic bride to modern era. Overall it was a coherent collection and very elegant. The show concluded with a special segment titled ‘The Classic Red’ featuring all the critically acclaimed and established designers to showcase one exquisite outfit displaying in the colour, with a focus on depicting tradition, culture, love and vibrancy. Designers who showcased in this segment included Adnan Pardesy, Ali Xeeshan, Faraz Manan, Farah Talib Aziz, Karma, Maheen Taseer, Mehdi, Misha Lakhani, Sania Maskatiya, Shamaeel Ansari, Tena Durrani, Elan, Zaheer Abbas and Zara Shahjahan. AsimAzher dazzled the fashion forward people with his hit songs that kept the audience tapping their feet.

Umsha by Uzma Babar

With an immaculate taste for modern artistry amalgamated into traditional intricacy, Umsha by Uzma Babar’s newest collection, ‘Forever’ is all set for presentation. The focus of Forever is eternal ethnic fusion, enduring cultural aesthetics and a contemporary code of conduct, in lavish silhouettes, rich textures and opulent embellishments. ‘Forever’ is concentrated on colour palettes that signify the supremacy of ethnic principles and values; Bronze Mist, Ruby Wine, Gothic Olive, Rose Red, Champagne, Red Dahlia and Salsa, in addition to silver and gold. Moreover, ‘Forever’ encompasses extravagant shararas, the very prevalent ghararas, the classic farshi ghararas, chic peplums and an arrangement of diverse cuts and textures. The collection laid emphasis on the splendour of opulent fabrics, namely silk net, French net, chantily net, organza net, pure chiffons, masoori, heavy brocade, jamawaar and raw silk, with profuse embellishments that range from resham, tilla, kora, dabka, nakshi, pearls, and sequins. The collection experimented with zardozi and the seven mesh techniques being introduced as a unique trend.

Amina Yasmeen by Mansoor Akram

The collection depicts modern textiles and architecture with an impact of cultural traditions using unusual fabric’s texture. The collection is heavily crafted bridal with western structured statement and volumes in construction of modern silhouette.

Fahad Hussayn

Fahad Hussayn’s collection Dara Shikoh Aur Sunehri Churailfeatured over 70 looks offering a wide range of couture, bridals, luxury prints for silk and lawn, prêt and menswear. Dara Shikoh Aur Sunehri Churail depicts a tale of the Mughal ruler DaraShikoh and a beautiful ‘churail’, taking design directions from Irani influences and folklores, incorporating Persian-Islamic architecture executed in a collaboration of drama and colour by the imaginarium of Fahad Hussayn. The collection encapsulates intricate silk thread embroideries, interlaced delicate hand work of exquisite craftsmanship on custom nets, organza, tissue, and chiffon, other tactile surfaces and hand-painted Print Museum creations.

Q Mobile Star Ahmad Sultan

Ahmad Sultan’s Kingdom of Alliums takes inspiration from the soft colours and hues of the Alliums flowers and uses them in the colour selection and in embroideries to create soft textured looks, shapes and motifs. Fabric used in the collection is finest silk and brocade nets with western influence fused with eastern techniques to create the collection.

Faika Karim

With rustic earthen tones intertwined with rich luxurious finishes, Faika Karim elevated Noorie to a high level of grandeur. The elegant yet simple Noorie was transformed into ethereal beauty flowing in majestic creations. Her signature edge complimented the simplicity and tradition Noorie stands for with stunning peplum cuts to the exquisitely adorned straight-line shirts with glistening stones.

The Classic Red

The Classic Red segment featured all the critically acclaimed and established designers to showcase one exquisite outfit displaying in the colour, with a focus on depicting tradition, culture, love and vibrancy – red is as traditional as it gets and is extremely popular with brides and this segment adds great value to the rundown.

Ayesha &Usman Qamar

Enchanted Garden collection focused on flowery colours and a romantic mood. With an essence of negligible silhouettes, the designs were as smooth as the breeze, using the finest fabric and an elegant and soft colour palette.