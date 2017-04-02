Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and first lady Kulsoom Nawaz celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary today.

First daughter Maryam Nawaz took to twitter to post a handful of pictures of the prime minister and his wife.

Every love story is beautiful, but yours is my favourite. Happy 46th wedding anniversary to the best couple ever ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/RluvjJcDu1 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 2, 2017

Abu & Ami celebrating their 46th anniversary at my Dadi's house

???????????????? Abu's siblings brought the cake ???? @CMShehbaz pic.twitter.com/J6DTb4kTtR — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 2, 2017

Prophet PBUH: The most perfect believer in faith is the one whose character is finest & who is kindest to his wife❤️ pic.twitter.com/TGJiIyh0Vn — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 2, 2017