KARACHI-The much awaited star-studded movie, ‘Saat Din Mohabbat In’ has gone on-floor today in Karachi after successful rehearsals throughout July.

The film will star the gorgeous Mahira Khan, alongside the Sheheryar Munawar in leading roles, and will be their second film together after the 2016 blockbuster ‘Ho Mann Jahaan.’

This film will mark Mira Sethi’s film debut along with model turned actor Aamna llyas next foray on the big screen. Aamir Qureshi and Adnan Shah Tipu will also be seen in titular roles.

The film, scripted by Fasih Bari Khan, follows a young man on a quest to find his true love in a crowded Karachi neighbourhood. Like all good love stories, he will encounter spiritual and physical obstacles that he must overcome in order to achieve his goals.

Director duo Meenu Gaur and FarjadNabi have teamed up with renowned Director of Photography, Rana Kamran, who has hits like Na MaloomAfraad to his credit, rolled the camera today with the first shot.