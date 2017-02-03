NEW YORK:- New Wave pioneers Blondie has announced a new album that will bring in stars from across generations including Sia and Joan Jett. Entitled “Pollinator,” the album will come out on May 5 and mark the first release in three years by the New York band fronted by 71-year-old Debbie Harry. The band released the album’s first track, “Fun,” which harks back to the disco era but with more contemporary electronic beats.



Blondie, which also features guitarist and co-writer Chris Stein, teamed up for the album with a diverse range of artists including groundbreaking female hard rocker Jett, prolific pop songwriter Sia and young electropop star Charli XCX.



Guitar collaborators include Johnny Marr of The Smiths, the defining 1980s alternative band highly influenced by Blondie, and Nick Valensi of The Strokes, which led a revival of New York post-punk in the 2000s.



The album also features the experimental rock composer Laurie Anderson and is produced by John Congleton, who has worked with some of the most critically acclaimed names in contemporary rock, including Sigur Ros and St. Vincent.



Blondie was at the forefront of the New Wave scene that emerged in the 1970s and 1980s, expanding the energy of punk rock to bring in elements of dance music and reggae.



Harry pursued a solo career through much of the 1980s and 1990s before Blondie returned.



Blondie - whose best-known songs include “Heart of Glass,” “Call Me” and “One Way or Another” - plans a global tour in 2017 starting with Australia and New Zealand in April.