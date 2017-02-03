LOS ANGELES-Dakota Johnson has paid tribute to her mother Melanie Griffith in ‘Fifty Shades Darker’. The 27-year-old beauty has reprised the role of Anastasia Steele in the romantic drama movie and has revealed the new film will feature a surprise tribute to her 59-year-old mother.

Dakota explained: ‘’There is a moment, a little surprise moment especially for my mom in this movie.’’

Melanie has vowed never to watch her daughter in any of the steamy films, and so Dakota knows her actress mother is unlikely to see the tribute for herself.

But she told the ‘Today’ show: ‘’Maybe she’ll see this one specific little clip.’’

And when she was asked if movie-watchers will notice the subtle tribute, Dakota said: ‘’I hope so. I think so.’’

Last month, meanwhile, Dakota claimed ‘Fifty Shades’-style BDSM can be ‘’beautiful’’. Dakota stars alongside Jamie Dornan in the movie franchise and has admitted to liking some of the erotic practices.

She shared: ‘’When we started on ‘Fifty Shades’, BDSM wasn’t a world I was privy to at all. There are things that are grimy, then there are chic toys. Whole aspects of the BDSM world are truly beautiful.’’ But after shooting so many scenes with Jamie - who has reprised the role of Christian Grey - Dakota admitted she is keen to do something distinctly different for her next project.

She said: ‘’It’s not that it has put me off entirely, but I’m ready to do other stuff.’’

Jamie, on the other hand, said he has always been ‘’open-minded and liberal’’ But admitted S&M isn’t something that interests him personally.

Jamie explained: ‘’It was like nothing I’d experienced before. I’d never seen any form of S&M before this, I had no interest in that world ... it doesn’t float my boat.