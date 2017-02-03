LOS ANGELES-Nicole Kidman is reportedly planning to write her autobiography.

The Oscar winner has decided the time is right for her to pen a tell-all book which will go into detail about her 2001 divorce from Tom Cruise and her life with husband Keith Urban, who spent time in rehab in 2007 for alcoholism.

Kidman, 49, is believed to have had some initial contact from publishers about the tome with offers of millions on the table.

A source told the new issue of America’s Star magazine: ‘’There’s never been a better time for the superstar to finally consider coming clean. Nicole is famous for fiercely guarding her privacy. But I can guarantee you that if she was willing to write a real ‘tell-all’ biography - that includes opening up about her divorce from Tom Cruise - she’d be able to get $8 million from a publisher ... Her shocking split from Tom Cruise, her rough patch with Keith and everything in between - that would be one heck of a read.’’

Kidman and Cruise - who have two adopted children, Isabella, 24, and Connor, 21, together - married on Christmas Eve in 1990 after meeting and falling in love on the set of NASCAR romantic drama ‘Days of Thunder’ in 1989.

After they split, Kidman found happiness again with country musician Urban and since they tied the knot in June 2006 they have had two daughters Sunday, eight, and Faith, six, together.