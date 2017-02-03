Indian filmmaker and producer of 'Kaabil' Rakesh Roshan has said that if Pakistan is opening its arms to Bollywood films and allowing it to be screened in the country, then India should do the same also.

Rakesh Roshan further said that Pakistan had allowed the screening of his movie Kaabil, India should lift its ban on Pakistani artists too. "If Pakistan has opened their arms, we should also move forward."

This statement comes right after Pakistan lifted ban from the Indian movies and allowed them to be screened in cinemas. ‘Kaabil’ is the first movie that is being screened after the ban has been lifted.