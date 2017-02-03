LAHORE-Former Pakistan cricket captain Ramiz Raja is ready to show his skills in film industry and has started making a movie on cricket.

In an interview with a news channel , Ramiz Raja further revealed that his movie will explore a very crucial topic and will focus on how terrorism is eliminated through cricket. Seems like Raja’s concept of the film revolves around a field that he knows best of; hence we expect the project to be full of interesting details.

The former cricketer also shared that he has already cast Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt for the movie. The lead female actor is yet to be announced. However, with a star as popular as Sanjay Dutt in the film, we expect the female lead will be a talented actress as well.

“Actresses like Mahira Khan and Katrina Kaif have immense talent,” shared Rameez Raja. “It is my wish to cast them in the movie.”

Well, this statement has definitely gotten our hopes up and we are curious to know more about the cast of the film.

According to Raja, his first movie project will have action, suspense and spice.