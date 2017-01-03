LOS ANGELES-The 44-year-old actor has a history of political activism, having campaigned and fundraised for candidates from America’s Democratic Party including presidential candidates Al Gore, John Kerry and Barack Obama.

Ben’s involvement with political campaigning, as well as his outspoken appearances on US current affairs shows including a regular slot on Real Time with Bill Maher, have led to speculation he may stand for election himself. However the Gone Girl star has ruled out running for office, as he finds the huge sums of money candidates are forced to raise distasteful.

“I really wouldn’t want to (run for office),” he told The Guardian newspaper. “It’s not because I think being a public servant wouldn’t be satisfying, but it’s become a pure money-raising exercise from beginning to end. It’s small talk with people who you want to squeeze money out of. It’s sleazy. You have to have a certain tolerance to that kind of schmooze that I don’t have.”

As a Democrat, Ben is unenthusiastic about the prospect of Republican Donald Trump becoming US president later this month.

The actor also has a personal dislike of America’s President-elect, as he claims the property mogul used to strong-arm directors into giving him film cameos.

“I met him (Donald Trump) once at a Fashion Week event in Milan,” Ben revealed. “You knew you were at a cheesy party if Donald Trump was there. He would kind of trawl around them. He was famous for only granting permission for films to shoot on his real estate locations if they put him in as a cameo.”