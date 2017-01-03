LOS ANGELES-It wasn’t a great turn of the year for pop icon Mariah Carey after a botched performance during her Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show. Carey’s set was littered with technical issues with a supposed problem with her earpiece resulting in the star not being able to hear her backing track. But now Carey’s team have claimed that Dick Clark Productions deliberately sabotaged the star to create more publicity and some “Mariah drama”.

Prior to Mariah’s Time Square performance, which goes live to millions on ABC, she repeatedly told stage managers and producers that she was unable to hear her “inner ear”, meaning that she could not hear the audience reactions. The star was then repeatedly told that “it would be fine once she was on stage”, but this wasn’t the case, leaving the Carey team embarrassed.

Carey told the Daily Mail that rehearsal’s at 3 pm went off without a hitch, leading to the claims that the performance was sabotaged by the Dick Clark team.

Dick Clark’s team have not taken well to the claims however and have rebuffed the Carey statement saying, “To suggest that Dick Clark Productions, as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.

“In very rare instances there are of course technical errors that can occur with live television, however, an initial investigation has indicated that dcp had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance.

“We want to be clear that we have the utmost respect for Ms. Carey as an artist and acknowledge her tremendous accomplishments in the industry.”

Whilst unable to follow the backing track the singer paced the stage repeatedly and stood with her hands on her hips before telling the audience: “we’re missing some vocals, it is what is, it just doesn’t get any better”, before walking off the stage.

The star was originally meant to perform the traditional Auld Lang Syne and her 1991 smash hit Emotion, the song which won her a Grammy for best female pop vocal performance in 1992.

The sound issues continued after the set as in an interview with Ryan Seacrest Mariah stated repeatedly that she couldn’t hear the questions that were being asked. Before then taking to Instagram to post “Sh*t happens, have a happy and healthy New Years. Hears to making more headlines in 2017.”