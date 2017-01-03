DUBAI : Global Village, the region’s leading multicultural festival park, will host for the first time famous Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, on Friday, as part of its concert series every Friday.

The concert is presented by the Pakistan Pavilion at Global Village, and is popular among the destination’s guests.

Atif Aslam will be performing from 9 p.m. onwards and is expected to draw in a large audience while performing some of his most popular Bollywood hits such as “Woh Lamhe”, “Tu Jaane Na” and the more recent “Toota Jo Kabhi Taara” from the movie “A Flying Jatt”.

Aslam is one of the very many talented singers from Pakistan who has successfully bridged the cultural gap between Pakistan and India, contributing to a number of hit songs in the Indian movie industry. The singer has received more than 15 awards and distinctions in the field of music from both Pakistan and India and his fans span across the entire sub-continent.