LOS ANGELES-Anne-Marie's tattoos each hold meaningful messages about her life or experiences she has been through.

The 'Alarm' hitmaker has revealed that she has several inkings on her body which are handwritten by the people who have taught her a lesson in life.

One of them is the word forgiveness, as the 26-year-old singer admits she sometimes finds it too hard to forgive people.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, she said: ''All of my tattoos are written by the people who have taught me what the thing is. My best friend taught me a lot about forgiveness so this is his handwriting. I do forget to forgive sometimes so its good to have it on my shoulder to remind me. The tattoos will go on and on.

I've got 'trust' tattooed on me and I have a tattoo on my finger that's for my parents. I just love to get stuff that's really meaningful. I want my tattoos to be a story of my life.''

The blonde beauty performs at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park this evening (02.07.17) in support of Justin Bieber.

Asked what else makes her feel confident in front of a big festival crowd, She said recently: ''My band makes me feel really happy and comfortable. I love touring and I love singing love. I feel at home wherever I am to be honest.'' Joining Anne-Marie and the 'Sorry' hitmaker on the bill are rising stars Jain, Mabel Nina Nesbitt, Will Heard, James Hersey, Louis The Child, Shepherd, Anna Of The North, Skinny Living and Dagny.