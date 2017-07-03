LOSANGELES:- Tyra Banks leads The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart for the first time, rising 3-1. The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart’s methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers.



TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended June 27. Meanwhile, Eva Shockey makes her first appearance on the 10-position chart, debuting at No. 10. See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.