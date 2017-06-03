KARACHI-Famous Pakistani singer and guitarist Aamir Zaki passed away on Friday. He was aged 49.

The former Vital Signs member’s death was confirmed by relatives including his brother Shahid Zaki.

A family member told that the cause of Zaki’s death was heart failure after a prolonged illness. “We are still shifting the body. The funeral will most likely be held tomorrow.” Playing guitar since the age of 14 , Zaki was best known for his short stint with the Vital Signs in 1994 when he toured globally with the group and played on their fourth album before being asked to leave the band altogether. He then released his debut solo album Signature in 1995, from which the song ‘Mera Pyaar’ became a massive hit. The musician, who made his overdue debut on Coke Studio in 2014, was last seen in action performing at the two-day long I Am Karachi Music Festival. He recently collaborated with Saleem Javed, reworking the singer’s classic Tum Mere Ho.