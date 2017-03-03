HS LOS ANGELES - ‘Love Yourself’ hitmaker Justin Bieber has promised to become a ‘’better man’’ after turning 23.

The ‘Love Yourself’ hitmaker celebrated the landmark occasion on Wednesday and has listed his ambitions for the coming years in a new Instagram post.

Alongside an adorable picture of himself as a child, Justin wrote on the photo-sharing site: ‘’It’s my birthday and all I want is to be a better friend, better brother, better son and better man.’’

Justin also gave his fans a behind-the-scenes look into how he spent his special day via his Instagram account, posting a photograph of himself leaping over sand dunes on board a quad bike.

He captioned the eye-catching image: ‘’Got some air on my bday (sic)’’

Last year, Justin credited God for helping him to transform himself from a party-loving pop star into a more mature adult. He shared: ‘’God was telling me something. I am not going to go into detail of what I was doing and where I was at, but I was pretty lost and woke up one day and felt like God was telling me something.’’

Justin said that the spiritual experience convinced him he needed to make some major changes to his life.

The ‘Sorry’ hitmaker explained: ‘’I’m not super religious or anything but I just heard a voice and was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to change my life around. I’m going to switch up some things and put some stuff together.’’’

And while Justin admitted he still enjoys drinking and having a good time with his friends, he doesn’t consider it to be a contradiction of his faith.

He said: ‘’What’s weird is I am a Christian, I am a believer and often people are too conservative and I don’t think it’s wrong.’’