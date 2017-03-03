CM LOS ANGELES - New reports suggest that famous exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are back in contact with each other once again, with Pitt reaching out to his former flame in the aftermath of his recent split from wife Angelina Jolie.

The pair were married for five years between 2000 and 2005 before splitting up. The breakdown of their marriage was played out in the public eye, with Pitt still married when he met his second (and now soon to be ex-) wife Jolie on the set of their 2005 film Mr & Mrs Smith.

Us Weekly reports that they’ve started texting again in recent weeks. Apparently, Pitt didn’t have Aniston’s number any more but managed to track it down through a web of mutual contacts in order to send his regards upon her 48th birthday back on February 11th.

“They started talking once he wished her a happy birthday,” an insider told the publication on Wednesday.

Pitt, 53, is currently in the middle of a custody battle with Jolie over the living arrangements regarding their six children – Maddox (15), Pax (13), Zahara (12), Shiloh (10) and eight year old twins Knox and Vivienne – and he’s found a source of strength in his ex during this time.

He “has confided in Jen,” the insider added. “Brad told her he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past.”

But how is all this going down with Aniston’s husband Justin Theroux? The pair have been married for two years, and apparently they jetted to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico for getaway combining her birthday and Valentine’s Day.

“Justin is okay with them being friends,” assures the insider. “Jen just wants to be nice.”