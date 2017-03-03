Pakistani filmmaker’s documentary “Kasur’s Lost Children” has been nominated at New York Festival this year.

The 48-minute documentary is about Pakistan’s biggest child abuse scandal that shows one activist on his journey to bring justice to the poor victims.

It has been directed and produced by Pakistani filmmaker Shehzad Hameed.

This is Hameed’s second honour at the New York Festivals. In 2016, he was the winner of the gold medal in the Best Documentary: Community Portraits category for his earlier documentary Flight of the Falcons.

Kasur’s Lost Children has been nominated for the Best Documentary: Human Concerns category this year.

The Kasur scandal became publicly known in July 2015 when Ganda Singh police booked a gang of 15 suspects and arrested three of them on charges of sexual abuse and molesting ‘hundreds’ of boys and girls and recording their videos in Hussain Khanwala village.

Reportedly, the entire village was aware of the alleged crime but they were afraid to report as the suspects were allegedly powerful.