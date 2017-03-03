WR LOS ANGELES - Hollywood actress and model Kristen Stewart has admitted she rarely feels she’s able to be herself within fashion circles. The 26-year-old actress and model has admitted she loves working with Karl Lagerfeld, the creative director of Chanel, because unlike the majority of fashion industry figures, the German designer is very accepting of her individuality.

Kristen said: ‘’Karl has always, from the very beginning, made me feel like being myself was the right thing to do. And in [the fashion] world, that is a rarity.’’

The ‘Café Society’ actress also revealed she finds the designer’s work ethic to be ‘’contagious’’. Speaking to the Spring issue of V magazine, Kristen shared: ‘’He’s a compulsive and obsessive artist, and it’s contagious. And he’s kind. He is who he is for a reason. I feel so lucky to be in his space so often.’’ Meanwhile, Kristen - who has starred in the likes of ‘Equals’ and ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ - previously admitted she’s made a ‘’million bad movies’’ during her career.

The actress confessed that despite being one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood, it is ‘’rare’’ that a film turns out exactly as she had hoped.

Kristen said: ‘’My favourite thing in the world is when it feels like something starts to get up and walk itself.

‘’When something’s really good, and it’s rare - honestly I’ve made a million bad movies ... Not bad, it’s just like sometimes they don’t come together in a way that feels miraculous and when they do, it genuinely feels like something is floating and you’re all sort of blowing on it to keep it up and it’s like, that fully happened.