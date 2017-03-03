Despite his team’s elimination from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the hands of Karachi Kings on Wednesday, head coach of Islamabad United Dean Jones might consider coming to Pakistan.

As per a video uploaded on Islamabad United’s official page on Facebook, Lahori food is luring him to Pakistan, more so than cricket.

In the video, the former Australian Batsman is enjoying traditional Lahori breakfast in a Pakistani restaurant. He is seen enjoying Paaye, Nihari and Channay.

"Pakistani food is so good, I wonder if I should go to Lahore to enjoy the food there too" Jones says at end of video.

After high security risk and speculations, the final of PSL is being held in Lahore.

Following the announcement, the big question was over foreign players’ participation.

On one hand finalist Quetta Gladiators’ overseas players, Kevin Pietersen, Luke Wright and Tymal Mills, have refused to come to Pakistan, on the other, Peshawar Zalmi’s foreign players have agreed to travel, if their team qualifies for the final following tonight’s showdown with Kings.

Gladiators’ mentor Sir Vivian Richards has also confirmed that he will be travelling with his team to Lahore.

As we can see there is much hype and excitement in Pakistan with cricket returning to the country. And seemingly Lahori food is convincing international participants to make the journey here as well!