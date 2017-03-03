Twitter users in Pakistan lambasted “vulgar”, “truth hider” and “paid” media in a top trend #فساد_کی_جڑ (Fasaad ki Jar – root of evil) on the social media site today.

Our media has stopped us from thinking.#فساد_کی_جڑ pic.twitter.com/6LNTWmowPU — Haris Khan Niazi ???? (@HarisNiazi_PTI) March 2, 2017





In the fresh trend users accused the media of hiding the truth, manipulating minds of common citizens and telecasting vulgar content, which is “against Pakistani culture and traditions”.

#فساد_کی_جڑ Our media is good at distorting people with their reporting pic.twitter.com/gwrZSS9b3d — M H T (@OfficialHanzala) March 2, 2017





Some Twitterati are of the view that Pakistani media is showing “western culture” which is polluting the minds of youth.

This is the request of Pakistani nation to its media https://t.co/5kdukOww8S#فساد_کی_جڑ pic.twitter.com/R4oVLhevp7 — Maryam Akhtar (@MaryamAkhtar18) March 2, 2017





#فساد_کی_جڑ what our media want to do with our culture ? pic.twitter.com/uYHmIQxG1V — bj jutt (BazoO)???? (@bj_jutt) March 2, 2017





Some are of the view that media is “national enemy” of Pakistani citizens as it has stopped them from ‘thinking’.

Our media is our national enemy pic.twitter.com/Q1LBgfvD7A — Rida Yassmeen (@RidaYassmeen) March 2, 2017





Stop getting hypnotised by them and start living your own life #فساد_کی_جڑ pic.twitter.com/KNSLAJWP0A — Muhammad Faraz ???? (@FarazMatrix) March 2, 2017





Most of the users, however, are against the morning shows because they are hub of ‘vulgarity’ hence should be banned.

#فساد_کی_جڑ Ban Vulgarities in Morning Shows pic.twitter.com/d6SeMkRh8G — M H T (@OfficialHanzala) March 2, 2017





Pakistani dreams were very famous across the borders but now we have adopted their culture. Thanks to bekao media. pic.twitter.com/XVXzbyxHQc — Haris Khan Niazi ???? (@HarisNiazi_PTI) March 2, 2017





The Indian content on Pakistani channels was also target of critique, with users dubbing it “against our national interest”.

Why Indian content is allowed on Paki media #فساد_کی_جڑ pic.twitter.com/3bYcWfPIm6 — Iram Ahmad Khan (@Iram_Ahmad_Khan) March 2, 2017





Media is running wrong content pic.twitter.com/n4bzwNypDU — Iram Ahmad Khan (@Iram_Ahmad_Khan) March 2, 2017







#فساد_کی_جڑ is the top trend in Pakistan right now.

Some, however, have called political leadership, clerics, opposition parties and Taliban, ‘Fasaad Ki Jar’.









The trend comes in the aftermath of Pakistan Army launching its latest Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, to weed out terrorism in the country.