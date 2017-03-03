Actress Syra Shehroz has said that working on the upcoming super-hero film ‘Project Ghazi’ has given her a new experience.

“We use to be stunned while watching such films. Experimenting innovative things will introduce a new dimension in the film industry,” said the actress who plays a super woman in the film.

Syra pronounced that people give both positive and negative comments over the films but one should not be disheartened by the reactions.

She expressed hope that the hard work of artists, directors and producers will be fruitful one day.

“I am being offered many other films. One of my film ‘Chalay Thay Saath’ has been completed while ‘Project Ghazi’ is in the completion phase,” she said.

Touted as Pakistan’s first-ever superhero flick, the film is based on a mission and stars Humayun Saeed, Sheheryar Munawar and Syra in lead roles alongside Adnan Jaffar, Aamir Qureshi and Nusrat Hidayatullah.

The film’s rights have been attained by a distribution club whereas planning is underway for its release.