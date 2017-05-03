TL-LOS ANGELES-Zoe Saldana has revealed she and the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ cast were ‘in shock’ at the size and immensity of the set on ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’.

The 38-year-old actress, can be seen as Gamora in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ and she and her castmates from that Marvel Cinematic Universe movie will all feature in the third ‘Avengers’ movie. Saldana readily admits when she stepped on set for the first day of filming on the blockbuster the size of the film took her breath away. Speaking to website Collider, she said: ‘’The Guardians were on set from the very first day. We were all in shock. It’s too big. I was like, ‘I hope I’m not overstimulated or overwhelmed by its immensity.’