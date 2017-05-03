LOS ANGELES-Johnny Depp’s former managers have claimed the star is fed his lines through an earpiece so he doesn’t have to memorise his scripts, US media say. The bombshell comes from a new court filing in an increasingly bitter battle between the actor and his ex-managers.

He’s suing them for mismanaging his money and they’re countersuing him.

Among their claims about his spending, they say he paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to employ a sound engineer to read him his lines on film sets.

The actor has used the method “for years to feed him lines during film production”, according to a court document that was filed on Monday.

“Depp insisted that this sound engineer be kept on yearly retainer so that he no longer had to memorise his lines,” according to the papers, written by attorney Michael Kump on behalf of The Management Group’s Joel and Robert Mandel. Details of the court document have been reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, Deadline, the New York Post and others.

A lawyer for the movie star responded by describing the allegations as “psychobabble”.

A statement from Adam Waldman said: “This is how guilty people respond when confronted with the detailed results of a nine-month legal and forensic investigation conducted by four firms.”

In the new document, The Management Group (TMG) said the Pirates of the Caribbean star may have “compulsive spending disorder” and needs “a mental examination”.

He originally sued them for fraud, but in an amended complaint filed on Monday, the firm said they “did everything possible to protect Depp from his own irresponsible and profligate spending” before he fired them in March 2016.