LONDON-The late George Michael’s song ‘Careless Whisper’ has been voted the number one song of all time by Smooth Radio’s listeners.

The music legend tragically died in December last year aged 53, but his debut solo track, which was released in 1984, is still top of the British radio station’s All Time Top 500 chart, whilst ‘A Different Corner’ has landed in second place.

And the former Wham! band member has been praised as ‘’one of the biggest talents’’ in the world, as he still continues to be ‘’in the nation’s heart’’ even more now after his death.

Speaking about the musician and the nation’s favourite tunes, group executive director and director of broadcasting at Global, Richard Park, said: ‘’George Michael was one of the biggest talents the world has ever seen and the results of Smooth’s All Time Top 500 confirm that he remains in the nation’s heart now more than ever. Together with Smooth’s 5.4 million listeners across the UK, our countdown over the Bank Holiday weekend has been the perfect way to celebrate the life and music of this great man.’’

The news of Michael’s chart-topping success comes after almost 30,000 votes were cast in the countdown of 500 tracks broadcasted on the popular radio station over the Bank Holiday weekend.

And it has been reported the musical icon, who has 19 songs included in the chart, puts him on par with Sir Elton John who also has the same amount of entries.

Although some of Michael’s tracks already featured in the charts it has been reported they have all moved up in the table since his passing as his 1996 single ‘Jesus to a Child’ has climbed almost 400 places to number 19, whilst ‘Father Figure’ has jumped to 42 and his duet with the ‘Tiny Dancer’ hitmaker on ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ has rocketed to ninth place. Smooth is available across the UK on 97-108 FM, on DAB digital radio and TV, at SmoothRadio.com and on the Smooth app.