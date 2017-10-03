LOS ANGELES-Alicia Vikander wants to make sure her own movie projects involve more women. The ‘Danish Girl’ star was the lead woman in four huge movies but she wasn’t in any other scenes with a woman and now she intends to make sure that is not the case going into the future with her own producing projects. She said: ‘’I looked back and I did four films in a row, where I was a lead in all of them, but there wasn’t a single scene where I was with another woman. Which is nuts, really. ‘’So I really want to make sure that I always have that in the back of my mind [when I am producing projects].’’

The 28-year-old Swedish actress feels Hollywood has already come on leaps and bounds in ironing about sexism issues in the industry.

She added: ‘’I started making films in English seven years ago and I think even now there are a lot more options out there. People are talking more about it and people are more aware, and I think that is the way towards change.’’

Meanwhile, Alicia also revealed she loves to make movies that are ‘’challenging’’.

She told the Hollywood Reporter magazine: ‘’European art house is where I come from, but I can’t tell you how many times I saw ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘The Mummy’ growing up. I love to do challenging art, but that doesn’t take away from wanting to be part of films that I really enjoy.’’