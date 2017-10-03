NEW YORK:- Shock rocker Marilyn Manson was rushed to a hospital and halted his tour Sunday after being crushed under a falling stage prop during a concert in New York. Manson’s guitarist, Tyler Bates, indicated that the injuries were serious enough to stop concerts but were not life-threatening. The tour “is on pause for a minute. Heading home. Manson will be back in action soon,” Bates, who is based in Los Angeles, wrote on Instagram Sunday as he posted a picture from an airport. The theatrical Manson is known for his violent imagery, but the crowd soon realized that the incident was no stunt and his show Saturday evening at the 2,200-capacity Hammerstein Ballroom in Midtown Manhattan.