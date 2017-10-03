WASHINGTON-Horror movie ‘It’ was knocked into second place last week - but as Halloween approaches, freaky box office sensation “It” was back at number one in its fourth week in cinemas, industry estimates showed.

Starring Bill Skarsgard as a creepy clown who terrorizes a sleepy Maine town, “It” - the highest-grossing horror movie of all time - earned $17.3 million, according to Exhibitor Relations.

That is some $12.4 million less than last week’s $29.7 million takings - but still enough for the top spot, bringing total earnings to a colossal $291.1 million.

Close behind in the tight race for number one was Universal’s newly-released “American Made,” which raked in $17 million. Starring Tom Cruise, “American Made” tells the story of a commercial airline pilot recruited to carry out reconnaissance missions over South America for the CIA. Espionage comedy - and last week’s number one - “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” came in at number three, also with takings of $17 million. With a star-studded cast featuring Colin Firth, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry and even Elton John, “Kingsman” sees a British spy organization join forces with its American counterpart to take on a new global threat.

But despite its A-list lineup, it took less than half of last week’s $39 million earnings.

Sitting comfortably in fourth place, having rung up $12 million, was animation “The Lego Ninjago Movie” - the third installment of Warner Bros.’ “The Lego Movie” franchise.

Sony’s remake of horror film “Flatliners” did just that in its first week in theaters, earning an anti-climactic $6.7 million.

Originally released in 1990, “Flatliners” follows five medical students who try to find out if there is life after death by conducting experiments that cause near-death experiences.