LOS ANGELES-Jessica Alba’s Honest Company are suing a health and wellness competitor.

The eco-friendly brand have filed a lawsuit against Colorado-based Honest Herbal - which makes cannabinoid rich hemp products - for trademark infringement, accusing the firm of trying to use their own name to boost sales.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Herbal are accused of intentionally taking the Honest moniker to deliberately confuse customers into thinking their products were associated with the ‘Sin City’ actress.

Honest Company have taken legal action after claiming they sent a letter to their rival earlier this month, asking them to drop the Honest tag, but the note went unacknowledged.

They are suing not just for money, but also to obtain an order forcing Herbal to change their name.

The 36-year-old beauty - who has daughters Honor, nine, and six-year-old Haven and is expecting her third child with husband Cash Warren - previously revealed she founded the Honest Company in 2011 to prove she is more than just an actress.

She said: ‘’There aren’t a lot of women who have multi-hyphen job descriptions or have done many different things in their careers and have been successful in them.

‘’It’s more, ‘I always knew I had it in me and you didn’t believe in me and now hopefully you see something or your perspective is different, and you’re judging things differently. And hopefully, you’re opening your eyes up to what is possible.’’’

The ‘Fantastic Four’ star feels a ‘’quiet satisfaction’’ that she boasts a successful career in front of the camera, as well as with her skincare and beauty business.

She added: ‘’It’s more of a quiet satisfaction.’’