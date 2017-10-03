LOS ANGELES-Kylie Jenner has splashed out $10,000 on a neon sign. The 20-year-old reality star - who is believed to be expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott - paid around $9,999.99 for a hot pink illuminated artwork reading ‘Plastic’, which she had installed in her glam room on Friday.

According to TMZ, Kylie bought the 48x13 piece from contemporary artist Beau Dunn - who she has purchased from in the past - around a month ago.

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star is flashing the cash at the moment, as she reportedly just splashed out $70,000 on baby clothes, filling at least one closet with designer pieces.

A source said: ‘’This is gonna be the best dressed kid you’ve ever seen.’’

It comes after it was claimed Kylie’s baby is due in February.

A source said: ‘’They started telling friends a few weeks ago. The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis!’’ Whilst another insider added: ‘’It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about. Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she’s ever been.’’ Kylie - who was previously in a relationship with Tyga - had ‘’always wanted’’ to be a young mother and is so ‘’happy’’ that she is expecting a baby.

A source shared: ‘’Kylie is doing well and is happy. Kylie always wanted to be a young mom. She may be young, but she’s very maternal and has lots of practice with babies!

‘’She’s a very hands-on aunt and was basically a step-mom to Tyga’s kid. The baby will be very well cared for and so loved. Kylie is excited that her baby will have cousins close to her age too!’’