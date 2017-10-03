Mahira Khan is, to be sure, a very strong actress and a very popular presence in Lollywood as well as Bollywood after her debut with King Khan in Raees earlier this year.

The actress finally shared the first teaser of her latest upcoming debut 'Verna' which is excellent without any doubt and Mahira looks fierce and keen on taking a revenge.

Moreover, what's fueling this teaser is the track playing in the background called 'Power di game' by Xploymer Dar, originally from the crew called Rap Engineers.

The movie is written, directed and produced by Shoaib Mansoor under his company Shoman Productions.

Verna is said to be released on November 17 this year.