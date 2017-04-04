Karachi-Every season has that one trend that really standout from the herd. Bridal Couture Week ended on a high note featuring the latest wearable confections that stood out from this seasons stunning showcase.

The final day of QHBCW 2017 attracted a huge number of celebrities, socialites and fashionistas. The concluding day of QHBCW was presented with the designer duo Asifa & Nabeel’s collection titled ‘A Roaring Melodrama’. The use of gold and silver embroidery added a regal touch to the designs. The collection showcased master craftsmanship with intricate hand embroideries in thread, naqshi, gota and various forms of crystals and pearls beading with a balanced progression with gold to silver embellishments. Kubra Khan and Shahzad Sheikh graced the ramp for the designer.

Followed by Annus Abrar’s ‘Shehnaai’ gave the entire collection a very modern twist keeping the traditional and wedding season in mind. With exquisite range of delicate luxe fabrics, glamorous lashing of handwork it had the vintage nostalgia of something new and old. Neelum Munir was showstopper for the brand.

Emraan Rajput was the third to present his collection ‘Chashme Shahi’ on the runway the collection had a rich texture highlighted by intricate hand embroidery for a grand finish. Sherwani, waistcoats, shirts and trousers were designed with bold colours, which added glamour on the ramp. Singer Junaid khan show stopped for the designer and mesmerised the fashionistas with his melodious voice. Show1 of the grand finale concluded with of Sana Abbas collection titled ‘Noor’ with hues of ebony, ivories, pastel pinks, aqua blue and dusky grays the collection was showcased for every bride’s wedding trousseau. The main focus was on pastels and silver colour palette with lengha choli. Sonya Hussain show stopped for the Sana Abbas. Show 2 of QHBCW started with the Nouvelle Mariée Vol II by the designer duo Nickie Nina, the collection displayed a sophistication and elegance with a tantalizing embroideries and fine craftsmanship. Sumbhal Iqbal show stopped for the designer wearing gorgeous silver choli with farshi gharara. The designer duo also paid tribute to the late Junaid Jamshed.

The amazing Sonya Batla concluded the 14th edition of QMobile HUM Bridal Couture Week styled by Sweet Touch. Humaima Malik walked the runway for Sonya Battla and Fuzon performed live to conclude the bridal extravaganza. Sonya Battla’s collection was dedicated to Darul Sukoon, a home for physically and mentally challenged children and adults and Sister Ruth the designers encouraged the audiences to come forward and support the good cause of providing food and shelter to the helpless. Holding a fashion week is not the idea and work of a single person. Hats off to the HUMTV PR team and the ushers, who managed the BCW in a very well organised way.

Asifa & Nabeel

A Roaring Melodrama by Asifa & Nabeel brings dynamic pieces of oceanic waves fused with fragile nature of carnations on the ramp. The collection manipulates structure and similarities of waves and carnations translated on fabric.

Emraan Rajput

Emraan Rajput’s Chashme Shahi, the Royal Spring depicts the royal opulence of the season with a diverse colour palette comprising of green, maroon, moon light blue and black. Chashme Shahi is the ultimate spring package for men who like to flaunt their style.

Ahsan’s Menswear

Ahsan Menswear’s Samjhota is inspired by the idea of artificial nature and the blending of synthetic and natural materials. The colour palette in this collection is four solid colours to keep balance between ‘restrained vs liberated’.

Nickie Nina

Nickie Nina’s Nouvelle MariéeVol II draws inspirations from the ornate architectural motifs of European palaces in order to reinvent Eastern couture by redefining classics. The collection features luxurious brocades coupled with intricate multi-dimensional embroidery while effortlessly embracing the romance of royal couturiers from time gone by. The designer duo’s meticulous craftsmanship brings colours to life by integrating a colour palette which draws on the mystic pastels of mint green, pinks, lilac and stormy grey which are highlighted by silver and gold 3D embellishments transitioning into multi-coloured jewel tones.

Annus Abrar: Annus Abrar presents his sense of grandiose that fuses classic glamour with modern elegance to create an indulgent bridal collection. Romantic silhouettes set the mood for this imperial dream collection in a colour palette of ornate hues, jubilant bling and radiant accents to tell a decadent story that is overtly feminine.

Sana Abbas

Sana Abbas’ QHBCW 2017 collection ‘Noor’ pays homage to the opulence and traditions of sub-continental weddings. The collection is created using the finest of fabrics such as organza, net, lamê, brocade, and the timeless jamavar and incorporates a celestial colour palette in each piece keeping in mind rituals of all wedding occasions.

Sonya Battla

Sonya Batla’s Aatishis inspired by Kashmir and Kashmiri craft traditions and the famous Kashmiri embroidery Kasida. Varied, rich colours, elaborate in detail and exquisite in execution, the Kasida patterns are freely drawn by the naqqash mostly from memory. Kashmiri embroidery is very intricate and has taken much time to get the finished look. Almost all outfits have taken approximately one year to embroider.