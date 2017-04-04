Bella Hadid and The Weeknd broke up back in November, but the internet is still obsessing over their relationship. The thing is, Bella has more than moved on, telling Porter Magazine that she isn't focusing on men at the moment, and is instead concentrating on herself, reported Marie Claire.

"I'm just really focusing on myself, and my work, and just being the best that I can be," she said. "I'm not really worried about what guys think about me, I'm just trying to be a woman!"

The supermodel also opened up about her Muslim roots, saying that she is proud of her religion (because why wouldn't she be?): "[My father Mohamed Hadid] was always religious, and he always prayed with us," she explained. "I am proud to be a Muslim."

In a country rife with Islamophobia, props to Bella for promoting visibility.