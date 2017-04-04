Fawad Khan has recently been cut out of the upcoming sequel of Bollywood hit movie Dhadkhan from 2000.

Fawad Khan was approached for the role of Dev which was played by Suniel Shetty in 2000.

However, the news have confirmed that now Fawad has been replaced by Indian model Rohit.

Following the Uri attack in September last year, Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) passed a resolution banning Pakistani talent from working in India.

Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Ali Zafar were barred from promoting their films and were threatened to leave India by MNS.