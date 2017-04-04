None other than Sharmeen Obaid will be representing Pakistan in the eight annual Women in the World summit taking place this month at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Sharmeen will be attending this summit for the fourth time in her life and will be featured in 'Paskistan's Honor' session on April 7.

NBC's senior investigative correspondent, Cynthia McFadden, will interview Obaid in this session.

“I am bringing stories of women who are fighting back to the stage in New York. From women in the police force, to women legislators and activists! It’s important to talk about those women who are risking their lives for others! My urgent call to action is that women can no longer wait for a seat to open up on the decision-making table. They need to empower themselves,” says Obaid.